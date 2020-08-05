Hotaling Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC decreased its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 2.0% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.9% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $22,503,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in American Tower by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.54.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,220 shares of company stock worth $3,317,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $4.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,901. The company has a market cap of $113.75 billion, a PE ratio of 59.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.55 and a 200-day moving average of $244.64.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

