Hotaling Investment Management LLC Sells 73 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,211 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.1% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 258,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $43,670,000 after buying an additional 65,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.47. The stock had a trading volume of 169,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus raised their target price on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.23.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

