Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.25-18.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.71. Humana also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 18.25-18.75 EPS.

HUM stock traded up $9.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $400.89. The company had a trading volume of 36,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,295. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. Humana has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $412.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $421.00 to $397.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $414.80.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

