Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Price Target Increased to $4.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.80 to $4.25 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HUSKF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Husky Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on Husky Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Shares of HUSKF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,210. Husky Energy has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

