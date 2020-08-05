Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

H opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.77. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $94.98.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 2,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $116,064.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.47.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

