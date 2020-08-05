ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICF International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $353.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ICF International updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.50-3.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.50-3.80 EPS.

Shares of ICFI traded up $5.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.24. 5,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,077. ICF International has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $95.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded ICF International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded ICF International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on ICF International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on ICF International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

In other news, Director Randall Mehl purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.38 per share, for a total transaction of $209,520.00. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

