Ieq Capital LLC Buys 22,593 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,587 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,593 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,035,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $63,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 271.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 221,847 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 162,141 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,376 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 69,976 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.51. 469,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,015,784. The stock has a market cap of $238.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

