Ieq Capital LLC Buys 3,107 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $10.39 on Wednesday, hitting $127.69. The company had a trading volume of 48,792,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,571,073. The firm has a market cap of $230.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Consumer Edge cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.12.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

