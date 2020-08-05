Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth $1,048,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 17,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 216.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $875,000. 8.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHG stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $52.40. 6,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,431. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. Koninklijke Philips NV has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $54.28.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.9612 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

