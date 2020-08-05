Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. UBS Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,961. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.27. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

