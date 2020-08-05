Ieq Capital LLC Has $9.78 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 20.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,022 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.99. 90,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,726. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.37. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $269.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.30.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.