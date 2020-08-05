Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,934 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 526,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 462,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,692,000 after acquiring an additional 182,048 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 28.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 150,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 32,993 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 234.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 88,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.83. 219,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,687,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.24. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Independent Research downgraded Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.13.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

