Ieq Capital LLC Sells 22,675 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,675 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $47.17. The stock had a trading volume of 463,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,943,512. The stock has a market cap of $202.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.16. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 698,905 shares of company stock worth $33,768,893. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

