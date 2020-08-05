Ieq Capital LLC Sells 27,360 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,360 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,983 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,879 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,997 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,259,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 118.7% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,411,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,333 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,970,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 65.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

