Ieq Capital LLC Sells 36,725 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,725 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 123.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 327,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 33.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 52.0% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 202,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 69,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 79.9% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,902,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Insiders purchased 71,507,705 shares of company stock worth $1,733,226,720 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAC traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $25.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,519,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,707,776. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $219.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

