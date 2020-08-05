Ieq Capital LLC Sells 39,405 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,405 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $138,850,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,110,000 after buying an additional 5,511,700 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,188,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,835,000 after buying an additional 3,391,531 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $97,908,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,774,000 after buying an additional 3,294,858 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.98.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.82. The company had a trading volume of 17,388,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,736,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

