Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Raised by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,319,000 after buying an additional 190,420 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,817,000 after acquiring an additional 840,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,299,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,941,000 after acquiring an additional 53,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,913,000 after purchasing an additional 355,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.12.

ITW stock traded up $3.48 on Wednesday, reaching $188.57. 39,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $190.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.