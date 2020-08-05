IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.87

IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.866 per share on Friday, September 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is an increase from IMI PLC/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIAY remained flat at $$22.70 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. IMI PLC/S has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMIAY. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.