Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Aug 5th, 2020

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.55 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $99.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Incyte has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $110.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of -57.11 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Herve Hoppenot sold 124,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $12,776,070.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,238,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,214 shares of company stock valued at $26,426,924. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INCY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Incyte from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.57.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

