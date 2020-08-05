Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 1,150.92% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

NSP opened at $69.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.73. Insperity has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

In other news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $68,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $131,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

