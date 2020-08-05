Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,498 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Intel stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,479,592. The stock has a market cap of $207.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

