Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Invesco Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of VBF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,627. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $21.46.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

