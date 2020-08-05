Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Purchased by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$22.33 during midday trading on Wednesday. 6,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,913. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $22.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56.

