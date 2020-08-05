Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,260 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 1.88% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 358.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 30,372 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,007,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 4,414.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 21,147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.93. 2,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,450. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $76.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.75.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

