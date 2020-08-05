Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:VTA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.05. 194,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,925. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $11.73.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

