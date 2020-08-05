Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.12% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,255. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $19.15.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.