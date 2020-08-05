INVESCO HIGH IN/COM Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IHIT)

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,047. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. INVESCO HIGH IN/COM has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

In other news, insider Robert C. Troccoli bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $72,900.00. Also, insider Robert C. Troccoli bought 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $27,456.32.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

