Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 4.2% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $270.74. 2,080,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,799,432. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.20. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $270.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

