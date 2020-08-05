Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

VVR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.56. 704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,976. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

