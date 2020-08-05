Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires 575 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 85,113 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 455,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 55,856 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 689,392 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,006,000 after acquiring an additional 181,576 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.48. The stock had a trading volume of 519,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,015,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Scotiabank raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

