Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Boosts Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,225 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.1% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 34,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. First American Bank boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 95,238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.12.

DIS stock traded up $9.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.24. 2,864,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,571,073. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.84 and a 200-day moving average of $116.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

