Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 40,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 94,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 349,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 34,676 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 27,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 211,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,600,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $185.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $75.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.81.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

