Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.2% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,338,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,194,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,598. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.47 and its 200-day moving average is $88.53. The firm has a market cap of $137.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

