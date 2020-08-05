Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.1% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.98.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $29.83. The stock had a trading volume of 841,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,736,876. The stock has a market cap of $214.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

