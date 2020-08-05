Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 40.53%.

Shares of NYSE:IRET traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.47. 3,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,539. The firm has a market cap of $868.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.06. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $72.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

