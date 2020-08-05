Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 40.53%.
Shares of NYSE:IRET traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.47. 3,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,539. The firm has a market cap of $868.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.06. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.38.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.
Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile
IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).
