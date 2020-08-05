Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Short Interest Down 5.6% in July

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 59,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.8 days. Currently, 19.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

IRM stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $28.99. 162,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,003. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $191,400.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at $349,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 424,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $92,639,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

