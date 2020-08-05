iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 25.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 0.4% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.70. 2,034,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.35.

