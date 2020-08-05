iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.1% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $7,995,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 309.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 55,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,150,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,465,820. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.65.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

