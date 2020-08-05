iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 141.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,008 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,928,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,796,473. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

