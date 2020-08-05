iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Orgel Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,477 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.2% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $333.01. The stock had a trading volume of 98,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,776,619. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.