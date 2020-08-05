iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Increased by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 124.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,554 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,331,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $9,419,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.58. 9,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,649. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $225.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.58.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.