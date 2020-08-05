Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $140.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s previous close.

MTCH has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Match Group from $103.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Match Group from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

MTCH stock traded up $13.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.83. 279,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,305,973. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 109.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $110.86.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $773,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 458,660 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $44,673,484.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 576,450 shares in the company, valued at $56,146,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 605,762 shares of company stock worth $57,302,991 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 26.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,106,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Match Group by 68.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

