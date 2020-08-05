John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) to Issue Annual Dividend of $2.50

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share on Friday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of JBSS opened at $90.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.94. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.03.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director Daniel M. Wright sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $110,851.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,407.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Sidoti downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

