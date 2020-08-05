John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. alerts:

Shares of NYSE HTD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,329. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $28.53.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.