JSF Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,343 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 632.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 81.2% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.65. The stock had a trading volume of 134,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,321. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $204.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,129.83, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.66.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.29, for a total transaction of $1,662,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $832,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 695,732 shares of company stock valued at $129,303,742. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. JMP Securities upped their target price on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

