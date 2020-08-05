JSF Financial LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.1% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 53.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.12.

Shares of DIS traded up $10.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,973,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,571,073. The company has a market cap of $231.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.71. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

