JSF Financial LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First American Bank boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,543. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $189.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,088.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra raised their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

