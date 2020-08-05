JSF Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

JSF Financial LLC reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.7% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 291,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 198,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 114,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 206,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 158,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

PG stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.45. The company had a trading volume of 265,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,593,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $331.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.28. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.93.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,636,834 shares of company stock worth $188,121,020. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

