Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ KLDO traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.37. 2,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,500. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.19. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $10.36.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kyriazi Theo Melas purchased 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,997.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,333 shares in the company, valued at $249,997.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KLDO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaleido Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

