Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimball International had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.64%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $10.58. 210,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,459. Kimball International has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $404.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Several brokerages have commented on KBAL. BidaskClub lowered Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Kimball International in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

